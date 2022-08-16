Argentina Creating Agency for International Humanitarian Aid - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Argentina is creating an agency for international cooperation and humanitarian aid, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero on Tuesday... will launch the work of the agency for international cooperation and humanitarian aid," the ministry said.

The agency is being formed on the basis of the humanitarian unit of the Foreign Ministry, whose specialists provide humanitarian, psychological, medical, legal and other assistance in various countries in cases of emergencies.