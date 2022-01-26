Armenian PM self-isolating after positive Covid test

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, his government said on Wednesday

"The prime minister of Armenia took a coronavirus test, which came back positive," the Armenian government said in a statement.

It said Pashinyan was asymptomatic and self-isolating as required, and would continue to work remotely.

Pashinyan and his family also had coronavirus in June 2020.