Armenian Top Court Finds Article On Which Ex-President Is Being Tried As Unconstitutional

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Armenian Top Court Finds Article on Which Ex-President is Being Tried as Unconstitutional

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Armenian Constitutional Court on Friday recognized the article of the Criminal Code on "overthrowing the constitutional order", according to which former President Robert Kocharian is being tried, as unconstitutional, Elina Saakova, the spokeswoman of Kacharian's team of lawyers, told Sputnik.

"The Constitutional Court of Armenia recognized the article on the overthrow of the constitutional order as unconstitutional. The decision of the Constitutional Court means that the criminal prosecution of Kocharian under the article 'overthrowing the constitutional order' must be stopped," Saakova said.

