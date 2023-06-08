UrduPoint.com

ASEAN To Hold Joint Military Drills In South China Sea In September - Indonesian Commander

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ASEAN to Hold Joint Military Drills in South China Sea in September - Indonesian Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The military chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold large-scale joint military drills in the South China Sea, also known as the North Natuna Sea in Indonesia, in September, with 11 military contingents to be involved, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Yudo Margono said.

"In the near future, we will hold joint military drills in the North Natuna Sea, to be called the ASEAN Solidity Exercise (ENatuna) or Asec01N," Indonesian news agency Antara quoted Margono as saying after the ASEAN Chief of Defense Forces Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali on Wednesday.

The Indonesian armed forces commander specified that the drills scheduled to take place in September would focus on maritime security and rescue, social services in the Natuna region, and would involve the ASEAN armed forces in the army, navy and air force.

The drills will not include combat operations training, Margono added.

Timor-Leste is also expected to take part in the exercises, as the country seeks to join the organization in the near future, the Indonesian military official said.

ASEAN includes Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. The rotating chairmanship of the bloc is taken on by each of its member states for 12 months. In 2023, Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN.

Related Topics

Army Thailand China Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam September Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

11 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

11 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.