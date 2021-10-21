UrduPoint.com

At Least 1 Person Killed, 33 Injured By Gas Blast In Restaurant In China - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:10 AM

At Least 1 Person Killed, 33 Injured by Gas Blast in Restaurant in China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) At least one person died and 33 more were injured on Thursday as a result of a gas explosion that hit a restaurant in the city of Shenyang, the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, the local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at 00:20 GMT, exact causes of the incident are unknown.

Videos from social networks show that the explosion also damaged several neighboring buildings and cars.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

