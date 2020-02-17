At Least 15 Killed, About 40 Injured in Road Accident in DR Congo Capital - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) At least 15 people were killed and about 40 others were injured when a lorry carrying stones ploughed into other vehicles and pedestrians in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, media reported, citing health authorities.

According to Radio Okapi, the accident took place on Sunday.

Country's Health Minister Eteni Longondo told the broadcaster that 14 dead persons were placed in the morgue of the Kinshasa University Clinics. He also visited around 40 injured in this hospital.

The Mubila clinic also located not far from the accident site recorded 16 serious injuries and one death.

Media reports suggest that the cause of the accident could be a malfunction in the truck brakes.