Open Menu

At Least 25 Dead In Peru After Bus Plunges Into Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 10:00 AM

At least 25 dead in Peru after bus plunges into ravine

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) At least 25 people died and more than a dozen were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine from a mountain road in northern Peru, local authorities said Monday.

Local official Olga Bobadilla told RPP radio the incident late Sunday happened on a potholed dirt road in the Andean region of Cajamarca, "and the bus fell into an abyss" some 200 meters (some 650 feet) deep.

The toll was updated from an initial 23 to 25 later in the day.

The bus with more than 50 passengers ended up on the edge of a river, and some of those on board were swept away by the water, municipal official Jaime Herrera said.

Rescue workers and firefighters were at the scene of the crash, from where the injured have been evacuated to hospital.

The Celendin municipality declared 48 hours of mourning as dozens of people, many crying, gathered at a police station near the accident scene, desperate for news of their loved ones.

Accidents are frequent on Peruvian roads due to speeding, poor road conditions, lack of signs and poor enforcement of traffic rules.

Last year, the country registered more than 3,100 deaths from traffic accidents.

Authorities are investigating whether the bus was roadworthy.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poor Water Police Station Road Died Traffic Cajamarca Peru Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

10 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

10 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

10 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

10 hours ago
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

11 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

11 hours ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

11 hours ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

11 hours ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

11 hours ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

11 hours ago

More Stories From World