At Least 6 Children Killed As House Collapses In Southern Afghanistan - Hospital

At Least 6 Children Killed as House Collapses in Southern Afghanistan - Hospital

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) At least six children were killed as a house collapsed due to heavy rains in the city of Spin Boldak in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, a spokesperson for Spin Boldak District General Hospital told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The incident took place this morning due to the collapse roof of a room during heavy rains in the Haji Wardak area of Spin Boldak district," the spokesperson said.

He added that a total of 14 children and four women had been hospitalized due to the incident.

Kandahar has recently seen heavy rains. Last week, one person was killed and another injured in the second district of the province's eponymous capital when a shop roof collapsed during a rainstorm.

More Stories From World

