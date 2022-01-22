At Least 6 People Killed in Explosion in Western Afghan City of Herat - Hospital

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) At least six people were killed and 10 injured in an explosion in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan, head doctor of the city's central hospital Mohammad Aref Jalali told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the doctor, the explosion occurred in Haji Abbas area. One of the eyewitnesses reported that a vehicle exploded, among the passengers were women and children.