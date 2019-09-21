UrduPoint.com
At Least 74 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Troops On Friday -Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:04 AM

As many as 74 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Ashraf Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) As many as 74 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Ashraf Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

Previous reports indicated that 39 Palestinians were injured, with 26 of them being wounded by live ammunition.

"Today, as for 19:20 local time [16:20 GMT], 74 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the eastern borders of the enclave, 48 of them were wounded by live ammunition," Qidra said.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of Return for over a year. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.

