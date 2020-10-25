ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stressed on Sunday the importance to reset relations with Russia and expressed hope to achieve this during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Athens.

"Concerning Russia, I have great expectations for tomorrow's arrival of Minister Lavrov. The reset of Greek-Russian relations is what we need," Dendias said, addressing the parliament.

On October 26, Lavrov will arrive in Athens for a working visit.

According to the Greek foreign ministry, the talks will focus on bilateral issues, including economic and energy cooperation, as well as on regional and international issues, including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the middle East, the Cyprus issue and the EU-Russian relations.

The foreign ministers are also expected to sign a joint memorandum designating 2021 as the cross-year of history.