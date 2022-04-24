UrduPoint.com

Attack At Cafe In Istanbul Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Attack at Cafe in Istanbul Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) An armed attack at a cafe in Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, Turkish Haberturk news portal reported on Sunday.

According to the portal, the attackers entered a cafe in Bagcilar district and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another.

who was immediately taken into the hospital.

Police launched an operation to catch the gunmen and started an investigation, the portal added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Istanbul Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

13 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

13 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.