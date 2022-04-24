Attack at Cafe in Istanbul Leaves One Person Dead, One Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) An armed attack at a cafe in Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, Turkish Haberturk news portal reported on Sunday.

According to the portal, the attackers entered a cafe in Bagcilar district and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another.

who was immediately taken into the hospital.

Police launched an operation to catch the gunmen and started an investigation, the portal added.