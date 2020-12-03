Australian Health Ministry Recommends Approval of Pfizer Vaccine by Late January 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Australian Health Ministry has issued a recommendation for the country's independent regulator to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer in collaboration with German firm BioNTech by late January 2021, so that the deliveries of the vaccine can begin as early as March.

"I have again spoken to the Australian CEO of Pfizer, they remain on track for vaccine delivery once it is approved for use in Australia by the independent regulator ... Our advice remains that the timeline for a decision on approval is expected by the end of January 2021, and our planning is for first vaccine delivery in March 2021," Health Minister Greg Hunt said, as quoted in the press release.

The minister noted that the vaccine by Pfizer was one of four vaccines the Australian government had purchased for a total projected supply of 134.

8 million units.

"In addition we will have access to up to 25.5 million units under the international COVAX facility," he said.

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 percent efficacy, according to the final trial analysis.

Earlier this week, the pharmaceutical companies submitted a formal application to register their vaccine against coronavirus in the European Union, which, if approved, will allow EU nations to start vaccinating their population before the end of the current year.

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve the US-German vaccine candidate. The rollout is expected to begin next week.

The companies had initiated additional rolling submissions across the globe including in the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan, and plans to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world.