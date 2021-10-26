UrduPoint.com

Australian State Of Queensland To Open To Int'l Students From 2022

Australia's Queensland said on Tuesday that it plans to welcome return of international students from 2022 and relevant plan has been sent to the federal government

SYDNEY, Oct. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's Queensland said on Tuesday that it plans to welcome return of international students from 2022 and relevant plan has been sent to the Federal government.

Under Queensland's Students Arrivals Plan, all the international students must be fully vaccinated and they will use the Regional Quarantine Facility which is under construction at Wellcamp Airport, to the west of Brisbane. Students studying in the medical or allied health fields would be prioritized.

"While remote learning has made it possible for students to continue Queensland university studies from their home countries, we recognize it isn't a sustainable, long-term substitute for face-to-face tutorials and practical experience," the state's Tourism, Innovation and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

He added that the plan is the first phase of scaling up from semester one and will see more students return to Queensland over time.

