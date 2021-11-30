UrduPoint.com

Austrian Cabinet Mulls Hefty Fines For Anti-Vaxxers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Austrian Cabinet Mulls Hefty Fines for Anti-Vaxxers - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Austrian nationals and residents who refuse to get an anti-coronavirus shot may face fines of up to 7,200 Euros ($8,100) or weeks in jail starting February, media reported citing a draft bill.

This follows a panel meeting of health and constitution ministers with lawmakers and experts from various spheres that debated the government's plan for mandatory vaccinations, Austrian Die Presse daily said.

The draft plan, seen by the newspaper, suggests a 3,600-euro fine or a four-week jail term for anyone who ignores a call for vaccination and double that sum for those who do not show up three times.

The roadmap will be finalized next week and take effect in early February after month-long parliamentary scrutiny. Lawmakers are also expected to meet later on Tuesday to greenlight the extension of the nationwide lockdown until December 12.

Related Topics

Jail Fine February May December Media From Government

Recent Stories

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese inv ..

Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese investment

6 minutes ago
 China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Wil ..

China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized - Beijing

6 minutes ago
 West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Rus ..

West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Russian Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Kiev Taking Military Actions ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Kiev Taking Military Actions - Lavrov

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.