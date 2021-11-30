Austrian Cabinet Mulls Hefty Fines for Anti-Vaxxers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Austrian nationals and residents who refuse to get an anti-coronavirus shot may face fines of up to 7,200 Euros ($8,100) or weeks in jail starting February, media reported citing a draft bill.

This follows a panel meeting of health and constitution ministers with lawmakers and experts from various spheres that debated the government's plan for mandatory vaccinations, Austrian Die Presse daily said.

The draft plan, seen by the newspaper, suggests a 3,600-euro fine or a four-week jail term for anyone who ignores a call for vaccination and double that sum for those who do not show up three times.

The roadmap will be finalized next week and take effect in early February after month-long parliamentary scrutiny. Lawmakers are also expected to meet later on Tuesday to greenlight the extension of the nationwide lockdown until December 12.