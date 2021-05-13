UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Military Tried To Move Their Posts Deeper Inside Armenian Territory - Yerevan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Azerbaijani military on Thursday made an attempt to move their posts deeper inside the Armenian territory near the cities of Syunik and Vardenis, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, adding that Yerevan demanded Azerbaijani troops to move back to their previous placed of deployment.

"On May 13, the Azerbaijani armed forces, again under the pretext of 'clarifying the borders,' undertook another provocation against the sovereign territory of Armenia, trying to advance their posts in the areas of the cities of Vardenis and Sisian [Syunik province]," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Armenian side has halted both attempts and called on the Azerbaijani side to leave Armenian territory.

