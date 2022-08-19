Babis, Pavel Main Candidates to Win Upcoming Presidential Election in Czech Republic- Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel have the best chances to win the first round of the Czech presidential election in early 2023, with 25.5% and 21% of the votes, respectively, a poll of the Median research agency said on Thursday.

Babis and Pavel are far ahead of their opponents, the poll said, adding that third place has only 7.5% of the votes.

If Babis and Pavel reach the second round of elections, the latter can win with 59.5% of the votes against Babis' 40.5%.

The candidacy of Pavel is supported by some leaders of the ruling right-liberal coalition.

However, support is not unanimous due to Pavel's previous history as a member of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia.

In turn, billionaire Babis is expected to face a lawsuit in September in connection with fraud when receiving an EU subsidy of $2.1 million for one of his firms.

The first round of the Czech presidential election will be held on January 13-14, the second, if necessary, on January 27-28.

The poll was conducted from July 24 to August 5 and surveyed 1,002 people aged 18 and over.