Baghdad's District Housing US Embassy Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Baghdad's district housing the US embassy came under missile fire on Thursday, Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported, citing a security source.

Two missiles were fired from a Katyusha multiple launch rocket system, according to the source.

The C-RAM air defense system was unable to deflect the missiles to a sufficient distance, and debris fell on a car and a house in the Al-Mansour district.

Baghdad's "green zone" and the international airport are regularly targeted by missile attacks, as well as foreign military bases on the Iraqi territory. Such incidents most often do not bring any casualties and a significant damage.

