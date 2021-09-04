UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Approves Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine As Booster Shot - RDIF

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Bahrain has greenlighted the use of Russia's single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light as a booster shot in its re-immunization campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain will use the Sputnik Light drug as a booster shot as part of its national re-vaccination campaign," the RDIF wrote on its Telegram channel.

The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V, on the recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) vector. It has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus, with no serious side effects registered following the inoculation.

