Bahrain Signs Deal With US To Buy First Patriot Missile Systems - Crown Prince

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Bahrain Signs Deal With US to Buy First Patriot Missile Systems - Crown Prince

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Bahrain signed an agreement with the United States to purchase its first Patriot anti-aircraft and missile interceptor systems, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa said on Monday.

"Today we signed an agreement to purchase the first Patriot missile systems. There was no better time for this than now," Al Khalifa said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

In May, the US State Department approved $2.5 billion worth of Patriot missile systems to Bahrain. In addition, Bahrain may receive extra weaponry for its F-16 aircraft worth $750 million.

The news comes two days after attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Bahrain is a US ally in the region and Washington counts on Manama's support in countering Iranian influence.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day ” about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

Houthi rebels regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015. At the same time, US officials have claimed that intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents. Iran firmly denied any involvement.

