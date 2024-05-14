Open Menu

Bangladesh Pick Injured Taskin For T20 World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Bangladesh pick injured Taskin for T20 World Cup

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Bangladesh on Tuesday named Taskin Ahmed to their 15-member squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup despite a lingering injury the pacer picked up against Zimbabwe.

Taskin, 29, was in fine form for the five-match 20-over series at home but missed the final game after suffering a side strain.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said the 29-year-old still needed more time to recover and was unlikely to play in a three-match warm-up series against the United States in Houston next week.

"The information we have is he will be fit at some stage during the World Cup," Ashraf told reporters in Dhaka.

"As per the rules this year, we can carry an injured player. If he does not make enough progress, he can be replaced."

Taskin, who was also named vice-captain, claimed eight wickets in four matches against Zimbabwe, won by the hosts 4-1.

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who claimed eight wickets against Zimbabwe on return from an 18-month injury lay-off, was left out in favour of Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

"Looking at both players, we found more confidence in Sakib. His integrity kept him ahead," Ashraf said.

Ashraf said the high number of right-handed batsmen among group rivals Nepal and the Netherlands prompted the selection of an extra-spinner in left-arm tweaker Tanvir Islam.

Travelling reserve pace bowler Hasan Mahmud will take Taskin's place in the US warm-up series from May 20 to 24.

Bangladesh have never made it to the knockout stage at a T20 World Cup and also face Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group stage.

The World Cup will run from June 1 to June 29 in a tournament jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Taskin Ahmed (vice-capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam.

Touring reserves: Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain.

Related Topics

Injured T20 World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Fine Dhaka Progress Houston South Africa United States Zimbabwe Netherlands Nepal Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Soumya Sarkar Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman May June From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

27 minutes ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

39 minutes ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

4 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

14 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

15 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

15 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

15 hours ago

More Stories From World