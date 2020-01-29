BBC announces 450 newsroom job losses

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The BBC will axe 450 jobs in its newsroom as part of plans to adapt "to changing audience needs" and meet its 80 million ($104 million, 95 million euro) savings target, the British broadcaster announced on Wednesday.

"The BBC has to face up to the changing way audiences are using us," said Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs.