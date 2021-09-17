Beijing Rejects Meddling as US, Australia Plan to Boost Ties With Taiwan

Beijing is firmly against plans by the US and Australia to strengthen relations with Taiwan as it constitutes an interference in its domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Beijing is firmly against plans by the US and Australia to strengthen relations with Taiwan as it constitutes an interference in its domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the US and Australia, following the consultations held in Washington by the heads of their defense and foreign affairs agencies, announced their intention to strengthen ties with Taiwan and expressed concern over the human rights situation in China. The US and Australia pledged to facilitate Taiwan's participation in international organizations where membership does not require state status. The allies also expressed concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

"China's position on issues related to the South China Sea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang is consistent and clear,"� Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

The Chinese spokesperson said that the United States and Australia, for the sake of their own geopolitical and private interests, "deliberately discredit China, interfere in the internal affairs of the PRC and create provocations in the relations between regional states. In this regard, China expresses its strong discontent and firm opposition."

According to Zhao Lijian,� Australia and the US should respect the will of the people of regional countries, abandon the Cold War zero-sum mentality, objectively assess the development of China, stop interfering in its internal affairs and heating up the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The allies stress that it is not directed against anyone, but the initiative is perceived as a response to China's growing capabilities and ambitions.