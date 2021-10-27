UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Taiwan Has 'no Right To Join The United Nations'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:17 PM

Beijing says Taiwan has 'no right to join the United Nations'

Taiwan has "no right to join the United Nations", a Beijing official said Wednesday, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged greater inclusion of the self-governing island in UN institutions

The response came after Blinken -- in a statement marking 50 years since the UN General Assembly voted to seat Beijing and boot out Taipei -- regretted that Taiwan had increasingly been excluded on the world stage.

The response came after Blinken -- in a statement marking 50 years since the UN General Assembly voted to seat Beijing and boot out Taipei -- regretted that Taiwan had increasingly been excluded on the world stage.

"The United Nations is an international governmental organisation composed of sovereign states," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing at a regular briefing, adding: "Taiwan is a part of China.

"Beijing considers Taiwan -- where the mainland's defeated nationalists fled at the end of China's civil war in 1949 -- to be a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

Ma said the People's Republic of China is the "only legal government representing the whole of China", urging politicians in Taipei to abandon the idea of relying on Washington for independence.

