UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing To Impose Visa Restrictions On US Officials Meddling In Hong Kong Affairs

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:46 PM

Beijing to Impose Visa Restrictions on US Officials Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs

China will introduce visa restrictions on US officials interfering in Hong Kong affairs, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday, just several days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US was restricting visas of Chinese Communist Party officials, allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) China will introduce visa restrictions on US officials interfering in Hong Kong affairs, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday, just several days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US was restricting visas of Chinese Communist Party officials, allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

"Of course, this is a new measure.

We have made a decision to impose visa restrictions on US individuals showing bad intentions regarding Hong Kong," Zhao said at a briefing.

When asked which officials exactly the restrictions target, Zhao said that they "knew this themselves, instinctively."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman stressed that Hong Kong's security was a matter of China's domestic policy exclusively, warning against interference.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Visa Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

TAQA&#039;s first quarter revenue drops to AED4 bi ..

32 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

30 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

31 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

31 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

31 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.