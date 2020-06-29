Beijing to Impose Visa Restrictions on US Officials Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs

China will introduce visa restrictions on US officials interfering in Hong Kong affairs, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday, just several days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US was restricting visas of Chinese Communist Party officials, allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy

"Of course, this is a new measure.

We have made a decision to impose visa restrictions on US individuals showing bad intentions regarding Hong Kong," Zhao said at a briefing.

When asked which officials exactly the restrictions target, Zhao said that they "knew this themselves, instinctively."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman stressed that Hong Kong's security was a matter of China's domestic policy exclusively, warning against interference.