Beijing Working on Plan to Dismiss Current Hong Kong Chief As Protests Continue - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Beijing is working on a plan to replace Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, following months of violent protests, the Financial Times reported citing sources.

Chinese President Xi Jinping could reportedly appoint a temporary executive by March, although Lam's term does not end until 2022.

According to the newspaper, the key candidates are the former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Norman Chan, and the former chief secretary of Hong Kong, Henry Tang.

The rallies began over the proposed legislation on extradition and often turned violent. The extradition bill was scrapped but the protests continued. The police maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

