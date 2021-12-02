Belarus to Hold Referendum on New Constitution in Late February 2022 - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarus will hold a referendum on a new constitution in late February if no state of emergency is declared, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Once again, we want to take proposals from people, and after February 20 .

.. we will put it (draft constitution) to a referendum," the president said.

Answering the question whether a referendum will take place in February, Lukashenko noted: "If a war does not start." He also named a state of emergency as a possible reason for delaying the plebiscite.