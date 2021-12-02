UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Hold Referendum On New Constitution In Late February 2022 - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Belarus to Hold Referendum on New Constitution in Late February 2022 - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarus will hold a referendum on a new constitution in late February if no state of emergency is declared, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Once again, we want to take proposals from people, and after February 20 .

.. we will put it (draft constitution) to a referendum," the president said.

Answering the question whether a referendum will take place in February, Lukashenko noted: "If a war does not start." He also named a state of emergency as a possible reason for delaying the plebiscite.

Related Topics

Belarus February From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

57 minutes ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

8 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.