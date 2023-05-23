Belarus to Reach Pre-Sanction Transshipment Volume in Russian Ports in 2023 - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Belarus and Russia are setting the task to reach the pre-sanction volume of transshipment of Belarusian cargoes through Russian ports in 2023, Belarus' Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy said.

Krutoy said an agreement was signed between the two countries' transport ministries, and every month it is verified in terms of cargo, adjusted in quantity, taking into account characteristics.

"The ultimate goal set by the presidents in 2023 is to ensure transshipment of Belarusian cargoes through Russian ports in the volume in which it was to the ports of the Baltic States at the maximum level before the sanctions events, this is 17-18 million tonnes. This is certainly a very serious a task for the governments, but today, after the first quarter, it is overfulfilled by about 10-15 percent," he told Belarus 1 tv.