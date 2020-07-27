UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya Holds Campaign Rally In Gomel

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:40 AM

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya Holds Campaign Rally in Gomel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has held a massive rally in the city of Gomel.

Speaking before the audience Tikhanovskaya has told about her husband, opposition blogger Sergei Tikhonovsky, who is currently in custody over criminal charges and promised that if elected she would within six months call for another election, in which so-called alternative candidates, who have been barred from participating this time, would have a shot.

"I do not need power. I want [my] kids, I want [my] husband, and I want to keep frying my cutlets. Yes, now this phrase will be taken out of context, it will spread around, no matter," Tikhanovskaya.

Her audience is said to have numbered from 7,000 to 10,000.

The campaign season in the country, which started on July 14, will last until August 8.

Belarus is scheduled to hold a presidential election on August 9.

There are currently five officially registered candidates, including incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko, who is running for the sixth consecutive term atop 26 years of previous presidential service.

The campaign has ignited mass protests across Belarus after two prominent opposition candidates ” banker Viktor Babariko and diplomat Valery Tsepkalo ” were banned from running in the vote.

