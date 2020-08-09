Belarusian Presidential Candidate to Stay Hidden Until Election - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian president's election rival, was whisked away to a hideout on Saturday where she will stay until the vote, her spokeswoman said.

Anna Krasulina told Sputnik that the 37-year-old political novice had been moved to a secret location after spotting plain-clothed police officers outside her Minsk home.

"Seeing that they have [arrested] two of her closest aides, who had been staying with her these past nights... she was brought to a place where we can all protect her," Krasulina explained.

She said the place was full of journalists. "It is not as comfortable as her home but it is safer. She plans to spend the night here," the spokeswoman added.

The presidential campaign in Belarus has been marred by a string of arrests of opposition candidates and their allies, leaving four people to challenge incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for a sixth term.