UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Might Receive $7.1Bln From EU Recovery Fund - Commission

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Belgium Might Receive $7.1Bln From EU Recovery Fund - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The European Commission on Wednesday estimated that Belgium may receive nearly 6 billion Euros ($7.1 billion) in grants from the bloc-wide fund designated to support member states during the coronavirus crisis.

"The European Commission has today adopted a positive assessment of Belgium's recovery and resilience plan. This is an important step towards the EU disbursing ‚¬5.9 billion in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF)," a statement said.

The RRF was established to provide up to 672.5 billion euros to support reforms and projects in EU member states post-pandemic. Out of the total amount, 312.

5 billion euros will be distributed in grants and 360 billion euros in loans.

Before allocating the funds, the commission reviews recovery plans presented by member states based on country-specific recommendations and assesses whether they dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to climate objectives, and 20% ” to the digital transition.

According to the statement, Belgium's plan earmarks 50% of the total allocation for climate investments, and 27% for digital transition. The country also mulls allocating 1 billion euros for the renovation of infrastructure.

The EU council has four weeks to decide on the commission's proposal.

Related Topics

Belgium May From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

11 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

14 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

18 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian â€˜Non-Profitsâ€™ in s ..

25 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

28 minutes ago

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.