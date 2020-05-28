Benin votes in controversial poll despite virus

Benin staged local elections minus key opposition parties on Sunday with authorities pushing ahead despite the coronavirus threat and calls for a delay

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Benin staged local elections minus key opposition parties on Sunday with authorities pushing ahead despite the coronavirus threat and calls for a delay.

The West African nation of 11 million this week lifted a raft of restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has caused 339 confirmed infections and two deaths in the country.

Turnout nonetheless appeared to have suffered, observers noted after the polls had closed, and it saw that in opposition strongholds it did not exceed 10 percent.

Opposition leader Joseph Tamegnon charged in declaration that President "Patrice Talon believes he has the Republic under his thumb." Campaigning was limited to posters and media appearances as candidates were forced to call off rallies due to a ban on gatherings of over 50 people.

For the voting, the autonomous national election commission (CENA) made face masks mandatory for voters and enforced social distancing measures at polling stations.

"We have received a lot of hydro-alcohol gels and masks for all voters," returning officer Mathieu Daki told at N'dali in the north of the country.

In the economic capital Cotonou where most coronavirus deaths have occurred, election officials ensured voters were more than a metre apart.

However, not everyone appeared to have been reassured.

In the city's 5th district election agent Dimitri Assani admitted voters were "few and far between".

Donatien Sagbo Hounga wore a mask to enter the polling station, but said he was waiting "till there were no other voters in front of the election agents" to move forward to cast his vote.

"It may seem excessive but it's necessary," Hounga said.