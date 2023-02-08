UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Opposes Bill To End Covid-19 Vaccination Travel Requirement - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Biden Admin Opposes Bill to End Covid-19 Vaccination Travel Requirement - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Biden administration opposes efforts by Congress to overturn a rule requiring travelers to the United States to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, the White House's Office of Management (OMB) and Budget said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While COVID-19 is no longer the disruptive threat that it once was, the Administration opposes Congressional action to reverse the vaccination requirement for noncitizen nonimmigrants entering the United States by air," the statement said.

The US House of Representatives earlier on Tuesday advanced legislation that would terminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement, which was imposed at the height of the pandemic on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the statement from the OMB suggests that Biden could veto the legislation in the event that it passes both chambers of Congress and gets sent to his desk.

It remains unclear whether the legislation will make it through the US Senate, in which Democrats currently hold the majority.

Related Topics

Senate Budget White House United States Democrats Congress Event From

Recent Stories

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

22 minutes ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

1 hour ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

1 hour ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

1 hour ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.