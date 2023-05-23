Biden Admin. Proposing US Military Presence in 'Darien Gap' Trafficking Corridor - Reports

The Biden administration is proposing to send US military personnel to the Darien Gap - a mountainous, forested stretch of land connecting South and Central America - to help address human and drug trafficking in the region, NBC News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Biden administration is proposing to send US military personnel to the Darien Gap - a mountainous, forested stretch of land connecting South and Central America - to help address human and drug trafficking in the region, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

Senior Biden administration officials are pushing to expand current training missions in Colombia and Panama to help local authorities address crime in the Darien Gap, through which thousands of migrants attempt to cross from South to Central America every year, the report said, citing a senior administration official and US defense official.

The migrants often rely on smugglers to help them traverse the rugged terrain, the report added.

The Biden administration officials are proposing to move US troops to the Darien Gap to advise Colombian and Panamanian forces on how to address human and drug trafficking in the area, the report said.

US military personnel will train the local forces on border security, counter human smuggling, counternarcotics, planning, and logistics, the report said. In addition, the US military could aid in the construction of a National Border Service operation center, the report said.

US Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall is among the Biden administration officials pushing for greater US involvement in the Darien Gap, the report said.

Both the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security are increasing support to Panama and Colombia under existing authorities as part of a "Darien Surge Campaign," an administration official reportedly said.

In April, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro traveled to Panama, where he signed a trilateral agreement with Panama and Colombia for a 60-day campaign to address the situation in the Darien Gap.

However, the United States is not considering sending Defense Department personnel to assist directly in enforcement activities, the official said.

US Army General Laura Richardson, head of US Southern Command, visited the Darien Gap on Monday to assess the situation there, a SOUTHCOM spokesperson reportedly said.

Richardson met with officials in Colombia, a Colombian National Police senior official also reportedly said. Colombian National Police are expecting more US troops to arrive in the region, the official also said.

The US will most likely move as few as 10 troops already present in the countries to assist in the effort, the report said. However, some Biden administration officials hope to further bolster the US presence in the area, the report said.