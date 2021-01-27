WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson has terminated the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance immigration policy that was responsible for separating thousands of migrant families that entered the United States illegally, a memorandum revealed.

"I am rescinding - effective immediately - the policy directive entitled Zero-Tolerance for Offenses Under 8 USC 1325(a) (April 6, 2018)," Wilkinson said in the memorandum on Tuesday.