Biden Briefed On CENTCOM Report On Kabul Drone Strike, Backs Probe - White House

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Biden Briefed on CENTCOM Report on Kabul Drone Strike, Backs Probe - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden was briefed on Friday about the Central Command report about the deadly drone attack in Kabul and supports the continuing investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy that resulted in 10 civil casualties, including seven children, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The President (Biden) was briefed on Friday morning, about the report (on the drone strike) that was going to be released," Psaki said at a press briefing. "The investigation that will continue is something the President broadly supports."

