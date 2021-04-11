Biden Considering Head of Kennan Institute, Rojansky, as Russia Director on NSC - Axios

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden could appoint Matthew Rojansky, head of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute, as Russia director on the White House National Security Council (NSC), Axios reports citing an anonymous source.

Rojansky has criticized what he called an overuse of sanctions on the part of the US, saying that Washington should strive for "peaceful coexistence with Russia," according to Axios.

Since 2013, Rojansky has served as director of the Kennan Institute of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. The Kennan Institute is the premier US center for advanced research on Russia and Eurasia.

Rojansky also served as deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.