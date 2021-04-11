UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Considering Head Of Kennan Institute, Rojansky, As Russia Director On NSC - Axios

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden Considering Head of Kennan Institute, Rojansky, as Russia Director on NSC - Axios

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden could appoint Matthew Rojansky, head of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute, as Russia director on the White House National Security Council (NSC), Axios reports citing an anonymous source.

Rojansky has criticized what he called an overuse of sanctions on the part of the US, saying that Washington should strive for "peaceful coexistence with Russia," according to Axios.

Since 2013, Rojansky has served as director of the Kennan Institute of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. The Kennan Institute is the premier US center for advanced research on Russia and Eurasia.

Rojansky also served as deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Related Topics

Russia Washington White House

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

7 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

9 hours ago

Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth te ..

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Support Ukraine's NATO Membersh ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.