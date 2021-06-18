UrduPoint.com
Biden, Erdogan Discussed Potential For Turkey To Guard Kabul Airport - Senior US Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Biden, Erdogan Discussed Potential for Turkey to Guard Kabul Airport - Senior US Official

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the margins of the NATO summit and discussed the potential for Turkey to guard the Kabul airport with the two sides agreeing to ensure the facility was protected, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the margins of the NATO summit and discussed the potential for Turkey to guard the Kabul airport with the two sides agreeing to ensure the facility was protected, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"President Biden and President Erdogan had a detailed discussion of a potential Turkish mission to secure the airport once the Resolute Support mission as ended," Sullivan said during a telephone briefing. "The president [Biden] and President Erdogan agreed that they would work together to make this happen."

The Biden administration has also been looking at contingency plans in case Turkey is unable to guard the Kabul airport, including the option to hire security contractors for the job, Sullivan said.

