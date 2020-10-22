UrduPoint.com
Biden Leads Trump by 2% in Battleground State of Arizona - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Arizona, a reliable Republican state in the past that Democrats hope to flip, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday.

"[The] survey of Likely Voters in Arizona shows Biden leading Trump 48% to 46%," a press release explaining the poll said.

When undecided voters are asked which way they lean, Biden's lead shrinks to a minimal 48% to 47% lead, the release said.

According to the average of the seven most recent polls published on Realclearpolitics.com (RCP), Biden's lead is now 2.8%, a drop of about 1 percent from where the former vice president stood on Monday.

Trump has visited Arizona six times during the campaign, which concludes with Election Day November 3. Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, both visited the state earlier this month.

Trump carried Arizona with a 3.5 percent margin in 2016.

Biden leads nationally by 7.6 percent, according to the RCP average, down more than two percent from one week ago. The national surveys are less important, however, than statewide polls because of America's electoral college format. Biden is favored to win by most pundits - he leads in eight of the 10 largest battleground states in the RCP average, but half of those leads are within the typical margin of error.

