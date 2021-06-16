UrduPoint.com
Biden Nominates Ambassadors To NATO, Mexico, Israel, Paraguay, Sri Lanka - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden expressed his intent to nominate current Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Julianne Smith as ambassador to NATO, along with emissaries to seven countries and US representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals - including four career members of the Senior Foreign Service - as ambassadors to represent the United States on the world stage: ... Julianne Smith, Nominee for the United States Permanent Representative on the Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," the notice said.

Biden also nominated ambassadors to Sri Lanka, The Gambia, the Republic of Guinea, Paraguay, Mexico and Costa Rica, it added.

