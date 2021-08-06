UrduPoint.com

Biden OKs $3.46Bln Boost To FEMA Climate Change Disaster Aid Funds - Homeland Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden OKs $3.46Bln Boost to FEMA Climate Change Disaster Aid Funds - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has approved a more than $3.46 billion spending package to increase US national resilience to the impacts and damage caused by ongoing climate change across the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday.

"President Biden today approved more than $3.46 billion to increase resilience to the impacts of climate change nationwide," the DHS said in a press release. "This significant investment will be available for natural hazard mitigation measures across the 59 major disaster declarations issued due to the COVID-19 global pandemic."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) within the DHS will use the aid package in its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provide funding to states, tribes, and territories for mitigation projects to reduce the impacts of climate change, the release explained.

"Every state, tribe, and territory that received a major disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible to receive four percent of those disaster costs to invest in mitigation projects that reduce risks from natural disasters," the DHS said.

The investment represents a 23 percent increase in the funding made available for declared disasters since the program's inception. Over the past 30 years, it has made more than $15 billion available to states, tribes, and territories to reduce risks from future disasters, the DHS said.

Related Topics

United States From Billion

Recent Stories

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

58 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

58 minutes ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

58 minutes ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

60 minutes ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

60 minutes ago
 US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy ..

US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.