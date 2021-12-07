Biden, Putin Tasked Teams to Follow Up on Ukraine Issue, US to Coordinate With Allies - US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have tasked teams to follow up on the issue concerning Ukraine and the United States will conduct close coordination with its allies on the matter, the White House announced on Tuesday after the virtual summit between the two leaders.

"President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The two presidents tasked their teams to follow up, and the US will do so in close coordination with allies and partners," the White House said in a statement.