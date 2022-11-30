Biden Ready to Use US Military to Stop Iran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapon - Special Envoy

US President Joe Biden is prepared to use a military option to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon in case sanctions and diplomacy fail, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday

"We'll have the sanctions, we'll have the pressure, we'll have the diplomacy. If none of that works, the President has said, as a last resort, he will agree to a military option, because if that's what it takes to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, that's what will happen. But we're not there," Malley said during an interview with Foreign Policy.

The Biden administration is still hopeful that Iran will change its current path, Malley also said.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran to restore mutual compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have stalled after Iran repeatedly made additional demands, Malley added.

Biden pursued a policy of reviving the nuclear agreement after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the United State from the accord.