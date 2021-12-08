(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) President Joe Biden said he had accepted Saule Omarova's request to withdraw her candidacy from the race to be a top US banking watchdog.

"I have accepted Saule Omarova's request to withdraw her name from nomination for the Office of the Comptroller of Currency," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

On November 3, Biden nominated Wall Street critic Omarova, who was born in the Soviet Union and graduated from Moscow State University, to serve as a top banking watchdog at the US Treasury Department.