Biden Says Shared With Putin US Concerns About Belarus

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he raised the United States' concerns about Belarus during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"I communicated the United States' unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk agreement and I shared our concern about Belarus," Biden said during a press conference.