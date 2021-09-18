UrduPoint.com

Biden to Convene COVID-19 Summit on Margins of UN General Assembly - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will convene COVID-19 summit with participation of world leaders on September 22, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

"On Wednesday, September 22, President Biden will convene a virtual COVID Summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly," Psaki said.

The summit will give an opportunity to enhance international cooperation to defeat COVID-19, she added.

The United States will be asking participants to "commit to of a higher level of ambition" in such areas as vaccinating more people, ensuring that enough personal protection equipment available, establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, Psaki noted.

