UrduPoint.com

Biden Welcomes Extension Of Truce In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Biden Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

The US government welcomes the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The US government welcomes the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the truce extension. The renewed agreement was extended under the same conditions as the original document, which came into effect on April 2.

"The US welcomes the announcement today of a continuation of the truce in the Yemen conflict," Biden said in a statement. "The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago.

Thousands of lives have been saved as fighting receded."

For the first time in seven years, Yemenis are able to fly from Sanaa to destinations outside the country and additional fuel ships are now moving through the port of Hudaydah, helping ease Yemen's fuel crisis, the president noted.

Biden further urged all parties to move expeditiously toward a comprehensive and inclusive peace process, vowing that "our diplomacy will not rest until a permanent settlement is in place."

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Same Sanaa April All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah urges expedition of projects for ad ..

Khursheed Shah urges expedition of projects for additional water

2 minutes ago
 Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebration ..

Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations

2 minutes ago
 Experts Say Discount Sales of Russian Oil to West ..

Experts Say Discount Sales of Russian Oil to West More Beneficial to Moscow Than ..

2 minutes ago
 Washington's Convergence With Taiwan Jeopardizes U ..

Washington's Convergence With Taiwan Jeopardizes US-China Relations - Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop

ITP organizes road safety workshop

6 minutes ago
 Eight students got Ph.D and 17 students awarded M. ..

Eight students got Ph.D and 17 students awarded M.Phil degrees by FUUAST

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.