Biden Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

The US government welcomes the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The US government welcomes the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the truce extension. The renewed agreement was extended under the same conditions as the original document, which came into effect on April 2.

"The US welcomes the announcement today of a continuation of the truce in the Yemen conflict," Biden said in a statement. "The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago.

Thousands of lives have been saved as fighting receded."

For the first time in seven years, Yemenis are able to fly from Sanaa to destinations outside the country and additional fuel ships are now moving through the port of Hudaydah, helping ease Yemen's fuel crisis, the president noted.

Biden further urged all parties to move expeditiously toward a comprehensive and inclusive peace process, vowing that "our diplomacy will not rest until a permanent settlement is in place."