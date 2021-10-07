Biden, White House Have Not Yet Congratulated Putin on His Birthday - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden and the White House did not yet congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Chinese leader Xi Jinping already sent a congratulatory message

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden and the White House did not yet congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Chinese leader Xi Jinping already sent a congratulatory message.

"I did not see a message from Biden, no. From Xi Jinping there was a message ... it arrived even the day before," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also mentioned that the possibility of the Putin-Biden meeting on the G20 sidelines will depend on the fact if two presidents will be located in the same place at the same time.

