PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, August 1 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's remark about Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged problems was likely prepared by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and not by the intelligence community, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

Biden earlier this week expressed the belief that Putin was "in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous." Biden also said that the Russian economy only has nuclear weapons and oil wells "and nothing else.

"

"Once again, I will respectfully speak about our intelligence colleagues ... I will assume that this part of the US president's message was prepared by well-known Jen Psaki, who has become famous for her statements, her 'deep' knowledge in various fields, such as geography, natural gas transportation and election technologies," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

Commenting on the remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Biden's claim about Putin's problems was fundamentally wrong.