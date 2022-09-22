MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) It is important for Bosnia and Herzegovina to continue trading with Russian energy giant Gazprom at the prices that were previously agreed upon, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told RIA Novosti.

Commenting on the prospect of paying for Russian gas in national currencies, the Bosnian Serb leader said that his country is ready to accept the conditions that Gazprom will announce.

"It is important for us to continue this trade at the prices that were previously agreed upon, including gas supplies from Gazprom. It was announced that Gazprom also assumes obligations to continue this work. And all our previously agreed plans were confirmed," Dodik said.